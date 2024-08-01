PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 717.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 581.75% to Rs 44.45 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 717.19% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 581.75% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.456.52 582 OPM %31.8821.93 -PBDT14.131.58 794 PBT14.031.51 829 NP10.461.28 717
