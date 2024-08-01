PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 717.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 581.75% to Rs 44.45 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 717.19% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 581.75% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.456.5231.8821.9314.131.5814.031.5110.461.28

