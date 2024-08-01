Objectone Information Systems standalone net profit declines 52.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 4.79 croreNet profit of Objectone Information Systems declined 52.70% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.793.97 21 OPM %19.4219.14 -PBDT0.940.79 19 PBT0.820.72 14 NP0.701.48 -53
