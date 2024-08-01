IIFL Securities standalone net profit rises 169.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.18% to Rs 570.88 croreNet profit of IIFL Securities rose 169.52% to Rs 185.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 570.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 360.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales570.88360.91 58 OPM %51.2635.09 -PBDT257.92109.92 135 PBT248.8294.65 163 NP185.8968.97 170
