IIFL Securities standalone net profit rises 169.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 58.18% to Rs 570.88 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 169.52% to Rs 185.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 570.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 360.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales570.88360.91 58 OPM %51.2635.09 -PBDT257.92109.92 135 PBT248.8294.65 163 NP185.8968.97 170

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

