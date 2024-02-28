Poddar Pigments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd and Hind Rectifiers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2024.

Poddar Pigments Ltd surged 13.32% to Rs 401.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 899 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd spiked 11.00% to Rs 51.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78632 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52406 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd rose 9.23% to Rs 40. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76851 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd spurt 9.22% to Rs 674.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3229 shares in the past one month.

