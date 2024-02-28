Tanla Platforms gains on extending partnership with Truecaller

Tanla Platforms gained 1.39% to Rs 1,011.10 after the company announced it has extended its exclusive partnership with Truecaller to deliver customized solutions to enterprises.

The partnership aims to help enterprises connect with their end-users and offer highly customized solutions, including rich media and engaging content. Business messages can seamlessly integrate images, videos, and documents, providing a distinctive experience, while at the same time offering benefits for enterprises like lower costs, faster deliveries, and better insights unlike traditional SMS, it added.

Tanla and Truecaller are confident that this partnership sets the foundation for continued growth and product development to further innovate and build an even more effective communication platform for enterprises, the firm stated in the press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller, said We have had a very successful collaboration with Tanla since 2022. We are now able to deepen the partnership in India, which is positive for us, for Tanla and for enterprises that can distribute messages to end customers in a more reliable, modern and cost-efficient way. The new partnership with strengthened collaboration ensures growing usage of the platform and opportunities to serve more business customers via Tanlas network. We are committed to this partnership with Tanla and to scale up volumes.

Truecaller, as a leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, bring with a wide array of advance messaging capabilities and a strong base of 260 million active users in India.

Tanla Platforms, headquartered in Hyderabad, is a leading player in the CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) industry. It handles a volume of over 800 billion interactions per year. Additionally, its Trubloq service manages a significant portion (63%) of India's A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS traffic, making it the largest Blockchain use case globally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.3% to Rs 140.13 crore on 15.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,002.57 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

