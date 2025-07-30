Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 170.96 crore

Net profit of Pokarna declined 14.51% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 170.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 192.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

