Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 36.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kritika Wires declined 36.41% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 206.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.206.86168.301.461.822.883.721.852.871.382.17

