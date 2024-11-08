Political parties intensify campaigns ahead of Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls

With assembly elections approaching, political parties have ramped up their campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, staging rallies and roadshows across both states to attract voters. In Maharashtra, voters will head to the polls on the 20th of this month to elect representatives for all 288 constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the BJP, addressed a large gathering in Dhule today, focusing on Maharashtra's recent developmental strides. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also contributed to the BJPs campaign with an address at Shirala, Maharashtra, while leaders from opposition parties conducted rallies in support of their candidates. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar campaigned for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in Wardha, with NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil canvassing in Pune and Chiplun, respectively.

In Jharkhand, where the assembly election will be held in two phaseson the 13th and 20th of this monthCongress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Simdega. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, overseeing Jharkhands election strategy, addressed a gathering in Manoharpur.

Campaigning has also intensified for by-elections to 48 assembly Constituencies in different states and for Kerala's Wayanad Parliamentary seat and Maharashtra Nanded Lok Sabha seat.

