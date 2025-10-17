Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 51.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.39% to Rs 317.11 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 51.87% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.39% to Rs 317.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.317.11237.736.575.3012.968.9310.356.8210.546.94

