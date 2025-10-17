Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
From Mumbai and Ahmedabad

SpiceJet today announced the launch of special, non stop flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Najaf, Iraq - one of the holiest cities in the world for Muslims. With this launch, SpiceJet becomes the only Indian airline to operate direct flights to Najaf, offering pilgrims a seamless travel experience that eliminates long journeys and multiple stopovers.

Flights from Mumbai to Najaf will begin on 18 October 2025, while services from Ahmedabad will start on 19 October 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

