JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 44560.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 269.70% to Rs 1623.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 439.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 44560.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39104.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44560.0039104.00 14 OPM %15.7713.75 -PBDT4898.003398.00 44 PBT2344.001131.00 107 NP1623.00439.00 270

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

