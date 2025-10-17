JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 44560.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 269.70% to Rs 1623.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 439.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 44560.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39104.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44560.0039104.0015.7713.754898.003398.002344.001131.001623.00439.00

