Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 69.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.02% to Rs 4233.60 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 69.60% to Rs 151.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 499.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.02% to Rs 4233.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5571.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

