Polycab India dips after block deals

Polycab India slipped 1.06% to Rs 7,453.70 after a series of block deals in early trade today.

Media reports said promoter entities were looking to offload up to 0.81% stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 7,300 per share, a 3.10% discount to the last closing price on the BSE. As part of the terms, promoters will be subject to a 90-day lock-in period on any further share sales following the block deal. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of June 2025, promoters held 63.01% in the company.

The stock is down 1.71% in three months, up 4.26% in six months, but down 4.50% over the past year.