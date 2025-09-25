Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India dips after block deals

Polycab India dips after block deals

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Polycab India slipped 1.06% to Rs 7,453.70 after a series of block deals in early trade today.

Media reports said promoter entities were looking to offload up to 0.81% stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 7,300 per share, a 3.10% discount to the last closing price on the BSE. As part of the terms, promoters will be subject to a 90-day lock-in period on any further share sales following the block deal. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of June 2025, promoters held 63.01% in the company.

The stock is down 1.71% in three months, up 4.26% in six months, but down 4.50% over the past year.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and a fast-growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects.

Polycab Indias consolidated net profit spiked 49.32% to Rs 599.70 crore on a 25.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,906 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

