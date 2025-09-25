Volumes jump at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 52.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 September 2025.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 52.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.41% to Rs.374.30. Volumes stood at 94535 shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 57.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.12% to Rs.902.85. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63604 shares. The stock rose 2.89% to Rs.4,217.90. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session. Oil India Ltd clocked volume of 53.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.58% to Rs.417.10. Volumes stood at 10.09 lakh shares in the last session. Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 8.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.27% to Rs.299.40. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.