Polychem consolidated net profit rises 124.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 12.75 crore

Net profit of Polychem rose 124.50% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.7512.9418.4316.465.672.645.462.423.391.51

