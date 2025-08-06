Shetron standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 68.79 crore

Net profit of Shetron rose 5.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 68.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.68.7964.577.448.393.803.392.341.921.621.53

