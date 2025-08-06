Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.160.1718.7511.760.100.070.100.070.100.07

