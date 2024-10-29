Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 20.86 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.8617.274.412.490.850.430.600.200.410.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News