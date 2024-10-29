Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 20.86 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.8617.27 21 OPM %4.412.49 -PBDT0.850.43 98 PBT0.600.20 200 NP0.410.21 95

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

