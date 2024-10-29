Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.32 -47 OPM %158.8259.38 -PBDT0.260.18 44 PBT0.240.16 50 NP0.180.12 50

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

