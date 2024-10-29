Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.170.32158.8259.380.260.180.240.160.180.12

