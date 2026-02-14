Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 74.45% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1721.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1682.431721.166.257.04119.43217.1624.97141.5514.7657.77

