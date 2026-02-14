Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 74.45% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1721.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1682.431721.16 -2 OPM %6.257.04 -PBDT119.43217.16 -45 PBT24.97141.55 -82 NP14.7657.77 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 34.73% in the December 2025 quarter

All E Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story