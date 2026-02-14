Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 74.45% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 1682.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1721.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1682.431721.16 -2 OPM %6.257.04 -PBDT119.43217.16 -45 PBT24.97141.55 -82 NP14.7657.77 -74
