Pondy Oxides &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 216.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 444.94 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 216.10% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 444.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 325.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.94325.18 37 OPM %5.163.87 -PBDT21.439.73 120 PBT17.866.25 186 NP12.964.10 216

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

