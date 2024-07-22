Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 444.94 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 216.10% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 444.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 325.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.94325.18 37 OPM %5.163.87 -PBDT21.439.73 120 PBT17.866.25 186 NP12.964.10 216
