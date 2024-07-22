Mahindra Logistics gains as Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 7.84 cr

Mahindra Logistics advanced 2.38% to Rs 525.25 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 7.84 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 8.30 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
However, revenue from operations grew by 9.80% to Rs 1,420.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,293.22 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the June quarter as against a profit before tax of Rs 0.57 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The logistics solution providers revenue from supply chain management stood at Rs 1,340.02 crore (up 10.4% YoY) while enterprise mobility services was at Rs 81.30 crore (up 0.20% YoY), during the period under review.
Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce.
