Mahindra Logistics gains as Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 7.84 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics advanced 2.38% to Rs 525.25 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 7.84 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 8.30 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 9.80% to Rs 1,420.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,293.22 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the June quarter as against a profit before tax of Rs 0.57 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The logistics solution providers revenue from supply chain management stood at Rs 1,340.02 crore (up 10.4% YoY) while enterprise mobility services was at Rs 81.30 crore (up 0.20% YoY), during the period under review.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

