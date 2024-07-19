Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 87.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 54.73 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) declined 87.84% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.7397.73 -44 OPM %-4.400.14 -PBDT3.229.73 -67 PBT0.937.64 -88 NP0.816.66 -88
