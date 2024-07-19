Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 477.31 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 30.35% to Rs 70.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 477.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 361.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales477.31361.39 32 OPM %61.4665.81 -PBDT104.6380.72 30 PBT93.6372.06 30 NP70.2353.88 30

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

