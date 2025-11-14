Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 34.95 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.9537.090.520.840.410.330.360.280.260.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News