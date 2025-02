Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 92.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 1057.03 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp declined 92.94% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 265.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 1057.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 762.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1057.03762.6140.2476.6440.45371.9125.18356.7618.73265.14

