Saksoft inks pact to acquire Zetechno

Saksoft has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake in Zetechno Products and Services to enhance its capabilities in ServiceNow implementation, consulting, and custom application development.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow premier consulting and implementation partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of implementation, support & maintenance, upgrades and custom applications. Its turnover was Rs 3.33 crore in FY24.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksofts Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

The company will acquire Zetechno Products and Services for Rs 2.59 crore and the said acquisition will be completed within the next four weeks.

Aditya Krishna, chairman and managing director, Saksoft, said, ZeTechnos expertise in ServiceNow, combined with Saksofts deep industry knowledge, creates a powerful synergy that enables us to deliver end-to-end solutions for our clients. This collaboration allows us to drive innovation and measurable results, fostering stronger relationships with our customers.

Vidyasagar Patro, founder and CEO of ZeTechno, shared his excitement about the acquisition: Joining Saksoft marks an incredible milestone for ZeTechno. Together, we are well-positioned to provide comprehensive ServiceNow solutions that address the unique needs of clients across industries.

Saksoft is leading digital transformation solution partner for fintech, transportation & logistics, telecom & utilities, retail e-commerce and healthcare customers worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.5% to Rs 26.16 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.28 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.1% YoY to Rs 215.29 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.80% to end at Rs 217.05 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

