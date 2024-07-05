Poonawalla Fincorp posts 5% YoY growth in Q1 FY25 disbursements; AUM at Rs 26,970 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp said that the company's total disbursements during Q1 FY25 were at approximately Rs 7,400 crore, up 5% YoY compared to disbursements of Rs 7,063 crore in Q1 FY24.

Assets under Management (AUM) grew by 52% YoY to approximately Rs 26,970 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The company expects its GNPA and NNPA to improve further and be less than 1.00% & less than 0.50% respectively.

The company continues to have ample liquidity of approximately Rs 5,200 crore as on 30 June 2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The companys financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans.

The NBFCs net profit surged 83.57% to Rs 331.70 crore on 58.6% jump in total income to Rs 921.73 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Th scrip rose 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 420.20 on the BSE.

