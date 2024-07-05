Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cipla allots 35,106 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Cipla has allotted 35,106 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each, pursuant to exercise of employee stock options / stock appreciation rights under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021 of the Company.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,61,51,06,210 comprising of 80,75,53,105 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

