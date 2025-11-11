Popular Vehicles & Services consolidated net profit declines 92.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 1530.38 crore

Net profit of Popular Vehicles & Services declined 92.47% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 1530.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1512.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1530.381512.752.963.5423.7536.92-3.6311.860.577.57

