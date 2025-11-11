Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 60.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.08% to Rs 123.79 crore

Net profit of Om Infra rose 60.31% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.08% to Rs 123.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 238.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.123.79238.435.427.283.6614.242.5412.826.303.93

