N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.443.91-37.500-1.33-0.01-1.96-0.70-2.03-0.55

