Popular Vehicles &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 1363.71 crore

Net profit of Popular Vehicles & Services rose 40.33% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 1363.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1304.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 76.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 5615.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4875.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1363.711304.88 5 5615.534875.00 15 OPM %4.604.03 -4.544.46 - PBDT48.0939.12 23 188.04164.31 14 PBT23.8618.10 32 96.1184.87 13 NP20.1114.33 40 76.0864.07 19

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

