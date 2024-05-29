Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 1363.71 croreNet profit of Popular Vehicles & Services rose 40.33% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 1363.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1304.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 76.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 5615.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4875.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
