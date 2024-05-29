Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 229.46 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 57.34% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 229.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.95% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 812.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales229.46191.01 20 812.01686.78 18 OPM %3.392.29 -3.242.44 - PBDT13.8312.19 13 46.9644.52 5 PBT6.794.10 66 20.2712.62 61 NP6.754.29 57 20.9413.01 61

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

