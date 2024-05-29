Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 229.46 croreNet profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 57.34% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 229.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.95% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 812.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
