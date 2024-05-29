Sales reported at Rs -2.04 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 44.44% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.56% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
