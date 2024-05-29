Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sulabh Engineers &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2.04 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 44.44% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.56% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-2.041.27 PL 3.163.63 -13 OPM %-20.1054.33 -53.4853.17 - PBDT1.050.68 54 2.321.94 20 PBT1.010.63 60 2.191.79 22 NP0.520.36 44 1.421.14 25

