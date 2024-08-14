Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National General Industries standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.813.10 -9 OPM %0.71-2.26 -PBDT0.330.47 -30 PBT0.230.40 -43 NP0.170.30 -43

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

