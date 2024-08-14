National General Industries standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.813.100.71-2.260.330.470.230.400.170.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp