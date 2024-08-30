Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Port Shipping Company declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.040.06100.0083.330.040.050.040.050.030.04

