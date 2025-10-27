Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound cuts losses after falling near 1.3300 mark, UK private sector shows steady momentum

Pound cuts losses after falling near 1.3300 mark, UK private sector shows steady momentum

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The British Pound rose from near one and half week low today as markets eyed a steady economic outlook. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), offered an upgraded 2026 growth forecast of 1.3% for the UK. The economy is expected to expand at same rate this year too. Meanwhile, UK private sector activity witnessed some growth momentum in October. The UK composite output index rose to 51.1 in October from 50.1 in the previous month. This supported GBP/USD pair around 1.3300 mark today and it currently trades at 1.3315, up 0.08% on the day. On NSE, GB/INR futures are currently quoting at 117.40, up 0.37% on the day. The counter edged up steadily after a positive opening today.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

