Yen weakens as new government signals expansion

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen edged close to 153 per dollar on Monday, nearing its weakest level since February, as markets reacted to expectations of aggressive fiscal spending under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Her administration is widely anticipated to push expansionary measures to support growth, while maintaining a loose policy stance that could keep pressure on the yen. At the same time, investors are watching the Bank of Japans meeting this week, where rates are expected to remain unchanged, although officials may discuss conditions for future tightening as tariff-related risks begin to cool. Attention also turns to Takaichis upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, which could provide clearer signals on the direction of Japans economic and monetary policy path.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

