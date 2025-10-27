Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 43.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 151.89 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 43.86% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 151.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.151.89150.341.763.963.916.983.886.952.885.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News