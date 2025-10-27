Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Essar Shipping Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd and Alicon Castalloy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2025.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 206.9 at 27-Oct-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15573 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd soared 16.07% to Rs 37.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80275 shares in the past one month. Lancer Containers Lines Ltd surged 14.61% to Rs 13.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month. PSP Projects Ltd jumped 14.21% to Rs 904.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3858 shares in the past one month.