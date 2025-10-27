MIC Electronics surges after inking MoU with Chipex Tech for developing semiconductor solutions

MIC Electronics jumped 5.96% to Rs 58.29 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chipex Technologies for jointly developing custom semiconductor solutions.
The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between Chipex and MIC to jointly develop custom semiconductor solutions aligned with MICs product roadmap.
Through this partnership, MIC aims to enhance product differentiation, performance, and long-term supply stability by using co-developed custom silicon instead of standard components.
MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 15.2% to Rs 1.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 11.61 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
