MIC Electronics surges after inking MoU with Chipex Tech for developing semiconductor solutions

MIC Electronics jumped 5.96% to Rs 58.29 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chipex Technologies for jointly developing custom semiconductor solutions.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between Chipex and MIC to jointly develop custom semiconductor solutions aligned with MICs product roadmap.

Through this partnership, MIC aims to enhance product differentiation, performance, and long-term supply stability by using co-developed custom silicon instead of standard components.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 15.2% to Rs 1.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 11.61 crore in Q1 FY26.