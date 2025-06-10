Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound is seen weighed down on Tuesday following disappointing UK jobs data in addition to rebound in dollar overseas. Job growth is slowing in the UK and the unemployment rate rose to a new cyclical high of 4.6%, the highest since July 2021. Average weekly earnings were slowed to 5.3% in the three-month year-over-year in April, though excluding bonuses, slowed to 5.2% from 5.5%. This is seen adding case for a rate cut for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, US dollar index is seen elevated and hovering around 99 mark amid ongoing trade talks between US and China in London and ahead of US CPI report. Meanwhile, for the pound, upcoming monthly GDP data and the governments spending review will be keenly watched. Currently, GBPUSD pair is quoting at $1.3499, down half a percent on the day. On the NSE, GBPINR is down 0.53% at 115.65.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25100; banks drag

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story