Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

The British pound is seen weighed down on Tuesday following disappointing UK jobs data in addition to rebound in dollar overseas. Job growth is slowing in the UK and the unemployment rate rose to a new cyclical high of 4.6%, the highest since July 2021. Average weekly earnings were slowed to 5.3% in the three-month year-over-year in April, though excluding bonuses, slowed to 5.2% from 5.5%. This is seen adding case for a rate cut for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, US dollar index is seen elevated and hovering around 99 mark amid ongoing trade talks between US and China in London and ahead of US CPI report. Meanwhile, for the pound, upcoming monthly GDP data and the governments spending review will be keenly watched. Currently, GBPUSD pair is quoting at $1.3499, down half a percent on the day. On the NSE, GBPINR is down 0.53% at 115.65.
