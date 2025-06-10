Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 4.61% to 14.02.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,150, a premium of 45.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,104.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 1.05 points or 0.00% to 25,104.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.61% to 14.02.

Tata Motors, Infosys, and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News