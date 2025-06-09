Nifty June futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Multi Commodity Exchange of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,185, a premium of 81.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,103.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 100.15 points or 0.40% to 25,103.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.42% to 14.69.

