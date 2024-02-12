Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Net Long Positions Hold At Near Five-Month High

Pound Speculators Net Long Positions Hold At Near Five-Month High

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market continued to add on to net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 34,475 contracts in the data reported through February 06 2024. This was a weekly increase of 322 net contracts and net position stayed at its highest level since mid-September 2023.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

