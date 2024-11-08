Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 25518.46 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 9.71% to Rs 5302.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4833.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 25518.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22208.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25518.4622208.09 15 OPM %99.36103.30 -PBDT9380.908641.47 9 PBT9367.868628.79 9 NP5302.434833.08 10

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

