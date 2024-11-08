Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 25518.46 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 9.71% to Rs 5302.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4833.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 25518.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22208.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25518.4622208.0999.36103.309380.908641.479367.868628.795302.434833.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News