Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 3301.83 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp declined 25.40% to Rs 286.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 384.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 3301.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4059.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3301.834059.45 -19 OPM %12.109.84 -PBDT452.17551.21 -18 PBT362.96465.53 -22 NP286.95384.67 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News