Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Welspun Corp declined 25.40% to Rs 286.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 384.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 3301.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4059.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3301.834059.4512.109.84452.17551.21362.96465.53286.95384.67

