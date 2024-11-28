Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 0.9%, gains for five straight sessions

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.5, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.02% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.31% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.5, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 4.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24171.55, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 495.15, up 0.71% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 51.02% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.31% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 10.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News