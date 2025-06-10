Power Grid approves project for implementation of N-UNMS with investment of Rs 131 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India has approved the proposal for implementation of Establishment of State-of-the-Art National Unified Network Management System (N-UNMS) in main & backup configuration integrating all the regional UNMSs at an estimated cost of Rs 131.68 crore, scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation of project i.e. by 23 February 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News